Power restored to over 900 NES customers in Edgehill area

More than 900 NES customers were without power in the Edgehill area on Wednesday morning.

NES reported the outage was caused by a broken insulator.

The outage was first reported around 11:30 a.m., according to the NES website. Power was restored by 12:15 p.m.

The NES map shows the outage appeared to center around 12th Avenue South off Edgehill Avenue.

