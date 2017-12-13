Power restored to over 900 NES customers in Edgehill area - WSMV News 4

Power restored to over 900 NES customers in Edgehill area

Posted: Updated:
Over 900 NES customers are without power in the Edgehill area. (WSMV) Over 900 NES customers are without power in the Edgehill area. (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

More than 900 NES customers were without power in the Edgehill area on Wednesday morning.

NES reported the outage was caused by a broken insulator.

The outage was first reported around 11:30 a.m., according to the NES website. Power was restored by 12:15 p.m.

The NES map shows the outage appeared to center around 12th Avenue South off Edgehill Avenue.

