Sinema Restaurant's Seared Coffee-rubbed Duck Breast

Seared coffee-rubbed duck breast with glazed Brussels sprouts & macadamia nuts
Sinema Restaurant + Bar Chef Kyle Patterson
Serves one
Duck:
1 8 oz. duck breast
Duck cure:
1 T brown sugar
1 t fine ground French occupation 8th & Roast coffee
1 t paprika
1/2 t cayenne
1/2 t Mortons kosher salt
Rub the mixture onto the duck, coating completely.
Duck breast skin side down in cold pan on medium heat, pan sear 8 or so minutes, flip for 30 seconds, should be mid rare. Rest duck 3-5 minutes then serve.
Coffee roasted hazelnuts
Add 4 oz. of hazelnuts in same mixture as duck cure, add 2 T of water and roast at 350 for 15 minutes
Celery root brown butter puree
8 oz. Celery root, peeled and diced
Poach in milk until tender
Strain and puree adding 6 oz. brown butter
Salt to taste
4 oz. blanched Brussels sprouts
Brussels are blanched in equal parts water, orange juice with sugar to taste
Reserve 2 oz. of blanching liquid for to reduce to reduce by half for glaze
2 oz braised cippolini onions
Braised in veal stock for 15-20 minutes at 350
1 oz julienne radish
Orange zest
Swipe plate, place onions and sprouts on top of puree, slice duck and garnish with nuts, radish and zest.