Sinema Restaurant's Seared Coffee-rubbed Duck Breast

Seared coffee-rubbed duck breast with glazed Brussels sprouts & macadamia nuts

Sinema Restaurant + Bar Chef Kyle Patterson

Serves one

Duck:

1 8 oz. duck breast

Duck cure:

1 T brown sugar

1 t fine ground French occupation 8th & Roast coffee

1 t paprika

1/2 t cayenne

1/2 t Mortons kosher salt

Rub the mixture onto the duck, coating completely.

Duck breast skin side down in cold pan on medium heat, pan sear 8 or so minutes, flip for 30 seconds, should be mid rare. Rest duck 3-5 minutes then serve.

Coffee roasted hazelnuts

Add 4 oz. of hazelnuts in same mixture as duck cure, add 2 T of water and roast at 350 for 15 minutes

Celery root brown butter puree

8 oz. Celery root, peeled and diced

Poach in milk until tender

Strain and puree adding 6 oz. brown butter

Salt to taste

4 oz. blanched Brussels sprouts

Brussels are blanched in equal parts water, orange juice with sugar to taste

Reserve 2 oz. of blanching liquid for to reduce to reduce by half for glaze

2 oz braised cippolini onions

Braised in veal stock for 15-20 minutes at 350

1 oz julienne radish

Orange zest

Swipe plate, place onions and sprouts on top of puree, slice duck and garnish with nuts, radish and zest.