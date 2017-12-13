Bridgestone extends arena naming rights agreement to 2025

The home of the Predators is going to be keeping its name for a couple more years.

Bridgestone Americas Inc. announced Wednesday that the company will be extending its naming rights to 2025.

The current contract, which was signed in March 2010, was set to expire in 2020.

The arena hosts more than 1 million people every year for concerts, Predators games and other sporting events.

Bridgestone Americas President and CEO Gordon Knapp issued this statement:

Bridgestone is a proud supporter of the Nashville Predators, and it continues to be a great source of pride for our company and our teammates to have the arena bear our name, Now that our new headquarters building is located across the street from the arena, there’s even more of a connection to our city and pro hockey team. Like the rest of the world, we’ve witnessed the success of both the arena and the Preds, and we are excited to continue our partnership with a local landmark that has helped transform downtown Nashville into one of the top destinations in the country. We look forward to keeping the Bridgestone brand front and center with so many passionate fans of sport, music and the countless other world-class entertainment events hosted by this celebrated venue.

The company says they will not be releasing the exact terms of the agreement.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.