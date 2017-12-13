Lawrenceburg PD investigating crash involving Amish buggy

An Amish buggy and another vehicle were involved in the crash. (WSMV)

Police are investigating a crash involving an Amish buggy in Lawrenceburg.

The wreck happened on Highway 43 South near the Highway 64 Bypass.

The Lawrenceburg Police Department's Critical Accident Response Team is at the scene.

Drivers are being asked the avoid the area as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.