Lawrenceburg PD investigating crash involving Amish buggy - WSMV News 4

Lawrenceburg PD investigating crash involving Amish buggy

Posted: Updated:
An Amish buggy and another vehicle were involved in the crash. (WSMV) An Amish buggy and another vehicle were involved in the crash. (WSMV)
LAWRENCEBURG, TN (WSMV) -

Police are investigating a crash involving an Amish buggy in Lawrenceburg.

The wreck happened on Highway 43 South near the Highway 64 Bypass.

The Lawrenceburg Police Department's Critical Accident Response Team is at the scene.

Drivers are being asked the avoid the area as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.