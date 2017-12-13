4 injured after Amish buggy rear-ended in Lawrenceburg - WSMV News 4

4 injured after Amish buggy rear-ended in Lawrenceburg

An Amish buggy and another vehicle were involved in the crash. (WSMV) An Amish buggy and another vehicle were involved in the crash. (WSMV)
All four people inside the buggy were injured. (Source: Lawrenceburg PD) All four people inside the buggy were injured. (Source: Lawrenceburg PD)
LAWRENCEBURG, TN (WSMV) -

Police are investigating a crash involving an Amish buggy in Lawrenceburg.

The wreck happened on Highway 43 South near the Highway 64 Bypass around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday.

The Lawrenceburg Police Department's Critical Accident Response Team responded to the scene.

Police said four people were inside the buggy traveling south on Highway 43 when they were rear-ended by a van.

All four people inside the van were injured, with one person suffered serious injuries. That person was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in critical condition. The driver of the van was not injured.

The driver of the van has been charged with due care and no proof of insurance.

