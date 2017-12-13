Gas leak shuts down busy Franklin road during rush hour

A major gas leak shut down a busy road during the morning rush hour in Franklin on Wednesday.

Murfreesboro Road was closed between Eddy Lane and South Margin Street.

The Franklin Police Department said the road was expected to remain closed for an hour and a half, but it reopened shortly before 9 a.m.

It's not clear what caused the gas leak at this time.

. We caught a very unexpected break on this situation. The gas has been turned off and roadway reopened. — Franklin Police Dept (@FranklinTNPD) December 13, 2017

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.