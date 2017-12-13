Gas leak shuts down busy Franklin road during rush hour - WSMV News 4

Gas leak shuts down busy Franklin road during rush hour

FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) -

A major gas leak shut down a busy road during the morning rush hour in Franklin on Wednesday.

Murfreesboro Road was closed between Eddy Lane and South Margin Street.

The Franklin Police Department said the road was expected to remain closed for an hour and a half, but it reopened shortly before 9 a.m.

It's not clear what caused the gas leak at this time.

