Head Start school bus rear-ended in south Nashville

The wreck happened on Highway 43 South near the Highway 64 Bypass around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday.More >>
The wreck happened on Highway 43 South near the Highway 64 Bypass around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday.More >>
Owners of the tallest residential building in the state have just applied for 115 short-term rental permits from the City of Nashville.More >>
Owners of the tallest residential building in the state have just applied for 115 short-term rental permits from the City of Nashville.More >>
Days after former Gov. Phil Bredesen announced he’s running for U.S. Senate, another Democrat is dropping out.More >>
Days after former Gov. Phil Bredesen announced he’s running for U.S. Senate, another Democrat is dropping out.More >>
Thousands of underprivileged families will get a chance to make their children's Christmas wishes come true.More >>
Thousands of underprivileged families will get a chance to make their children's Christmas wishes come true.More >>
The last thing some residents of Spring Hill feel they need is more traffic, but that's what will come after plans for 300 condos and new businesses were approved this week.More >>
The last thing some residents of Spring Hill feel they need is more traffic, but that's what will come after plans for 300 condos and new businesses were approved this week.More >>
Jurors are set to begin deliberations in a murder trial involving the 2015 death of a Tennessee teenager who shielded friends from gunfire.More >>
Jurors are set to begin deliberations in a murder trial involving the 2015 death of a Tennessee teenager who shielded friends from gunfire.More >>
The Nashville Fire Department demonstrated Wednesday just how easily a Christmas tree can go up in flames.More >>
The Nashville Fire Department demonstrated Wednesday just how easily a Christmas tree can go up in flames.More >>
Two men who met while rock climbing in Franklin are taking the term “bromance” to new heights.More >>
Two men who met while rock climbing in Franklin are taking the term “bromance” to new heights.More >>
There's high optimism in the mayor's office as a huge decision is discussed in New York Thursday. What comes out of it will determine if Nashville is selected for a Major League Soccer team.More >>
There's high optimism in the mayor's office as a huge decision is discussed in New York Thursday. What comes out of it will determine if Nashville is selected for a Major League Soccer team.More >>
According to the Metro Action Commission, one of their Head Start buses was rear-ended by an SUV that was following too closely.More >>
According to the Metro Action Commission, one of their Head Start buses was rear-ended by an SUV that was following too closely.More >>
A Texas woman who repeatedly took her healthy 8-year-old son to the hospital has been arrested.More >>
A Texas woman who repeatedly took her healthy 8-year-old son to the hospital has been arrested.More >>
A Republican lawmaker in Kentucky facing sexual assault allegations has committed suicide.More >>
A Republican lawmaker in Kentucky facing sexual assault allegations has committed suicide.More >>
If you're looking for a fantastic light show December 13-14, all you need to do is look up.More >>
If you're looking for a fantastic light show December 13-14, all you need to do is look up.More >>
The wreck happened on Highway 43 South near the Highway 64 Bypass around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday.More >>
The wreck happened on Highway 43 South near the Highway 64 Bypass around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday.More >>
Owners of the tallest residential building in the state have just applied for 115 short-term rental permits from the City of Nashville.More >>
Owners of the tallest residential building in the state have just applied for 115 short-term rental permits from the City of Nashville.More >>
Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota apologized to reporters for his press conference after Sunday’s loss to Arizona.More >>
Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota apologized to reporters for his press conference after Sunday’s loss to Arizona.More >>
The last thing some residents of Spring Hill feel they need is more traffic, but that's what will come after plans for 300 condos and new businesses were approved this week.More >>
The last thing some residents of Spring Hill feel they need is more traffic, but that's what will come after plans for 300 condos and new businesses were approved this week.More >>
At least one person is dead after a crash involving an overturned semi truck in Marshall County.More >>
At least one person is dead after a crash involving an overturned semi truck in Marshall County.More >>
Another high-profile Tennessean has joined the “me too” movement.More >>
Another high-profile Tennessean has joined the “me too” movement.More >>
The future of how the internet is regulated may be decided this week.More >>
The future of how the internet is regulated may be decided this week.More >>