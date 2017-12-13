Head Start school bus rear-ended in south Nashville

One child was injured in the wreck on Vultee Boulevard. (WSMV)

A child was taken to the hospital after a school bus crash in south Nashville on Wednesday morning.

The wreck happened on the ramp from Vultee Boulevard to Murfreesboro Pike around 9 a.m.

According to the Metro Action Commission, one of their Head Start buses was rear-ended by an SUV that was following too closely.

At the time of the crash, the driver and three children were on board.

One student was taken to the Vanderbilt Children's Hospital for evaluation after reporting she hit her head. A doctor determined she did not have any head injuries.

The two other children and the driver were all evaluated at the scene by first responders.

The school bus driver told News 4 that his accelerator stopped working, which is what caused the wreck. Police have not confirmed this information and are still investigating the cause.

The Metro Action Commission transports over 500 preschool students to Head Start Centers throughout Nashville every day. Over 1,000 children are enrolled in the program.

