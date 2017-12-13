I-65 South reopens after fatal crash in Marshall County

At least one person is dead after a crash involving an overturned semi truck in Marshall County.

The wreck happened in the southbound lanes of Interstate 65 at mile marker 24, which is near Lewisburg Highway.

All lanes of I-65 South have since reopened in the area.

It's not clear what caused the crash, which was reported around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Fatal crash on I65 at the 24 mile marker involving a CMV. This is on the southbound side and both lanes are blocked. Traffic is being allowed to pass on the shoulder. Please use caution if traveling on the interstate this morning. — THPLawrenceburg (@THPLawrencebur) December 13, 2017

