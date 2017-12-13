I-65 South reopens after fatal crash in Marshall County - WSMV News 4

I-65 South reopens after fatal crash in Marshall County

Posted: Updated:
The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday. (Source: THP) The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday. (Source: THP)
LEWISBURG, TN (WSMV) -

At least one person is dead after a crash involving an overturned semi truck in Marshall County.

The wreck happened in the southbound lanes of Interstate 65 at mile marker 24, which is near Lewisburg Highway.

All lanes of I-65 South have since reopened in the area.

It's not clear what caused the crash, which was reported around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.