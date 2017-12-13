Last Minute Toy Store helping parents fulfill Christmas wishes - WSMV News 4

Last Minute Toy Store helping parents fulfill Christmas wishes

Thousands of underprivileged families will get a chance to make their Christmas wishes come true.

The Last Minute Toy Store is designed to help parents who have missed other opportunities to get help buying gifts.

The shop partners with the Davidson County Sheriff's Office every year to hand out shopping tickets to obtain free presents.

More than 2,000 tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The first ticket giveaway will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Any leftover tickets will be given out from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

To obtain a ticket, parents must bring a photo ID, documentation of each child's name and birthday, proof of residency in Davidson County and proof of income.

Each ticket will list the date and time for parents to return to the shop.

Tickets will be handed out at the Davidson County Sheriff's Office Service Center at 5117 Harding Place.

