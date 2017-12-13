Deadly hit-and-run case sent to grand jury

Jose Francisco Aguilar, 47, is charged with criminal homicide after allegedly hitting Barry Lafferty with his car.

The case against the Nashville man charged in a deadly hit-and-run will be heading to a grand jury.

Jose Francisco Aguilar, 47, is charged with criminal homicide after allegedly hitting Barry Lafferty with his car last week.

Aguilar's family was there to show their support at his hearing on Wednesday morning. They did not want to comment on the case.

It all started when Lafferty and another man got into a fight at the Trinity Lane Market last week. The other man involved in the altercation reportedly called Aguilar as he left the store.

Aguilar allegedly showed up at the store looking for Lafferty. Witnesses reported seeing him leave the parking lot in a dark four-door sedan.

Meanwhile, Lafferty was assaulted by three men while walking at the corner of Edwin Street and Meridian Street.

He reportedly kept walking until he was hit by a dark-colored sedan. He was taken to Skyline Medical Center, where he later died.

According to police, Aguilar has admitted to hitting Lafferty with his car.

