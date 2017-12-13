Tennessee governor announces $5K reward in murder case - WSMV News 4

Tennessee governor announces $5K reward in murder case

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam has announced a $5,000 reward for information that helps authorities find, arrest and convict whoever is responsible for the September murder of Michael Heatherly.

According to a news release, Sullivan County District Attorney General Barry Staubus requested the reward from Haslam to generate leads in the unsolved case.

The release says Heatherly was shot in a Walmart parking lot in Bristol. He worked as a vendor for Walmart and was headed to his car after finishing work. Police think someone in a vehicle in an adjacent parking space shot him.

People with information about the case can contact Bristol Tennessee Police Department Detective Justin Bush at 423-989-5530 or jbush@bristoltn.org.

