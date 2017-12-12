Driver killed in crash involving train - WSMV News 4

Driver killed in crash involving train

GREENBRIER, TN (WSMV) -

Officials are investigating a fatal crash involving a train in Greenbrier on Tuesday morning.

CSX officials said a train struck a vehicle near Main Street around 11:15 a.m. The driver of the vehicle was killed.

Greenbrier police are investigating the crash.

