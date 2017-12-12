Annual Pork Report highlights government waste

A new report details how Nashville may have wasted taxpayer money, but the mayor's office says the programs are crucial.

Taxpayer watchdog group the Beacon Center released its annual Pork Report on Tuesday. It’s a detailed account of what they call Tennessee's waste, fraud and abuse of taxpayer dollars in 2017.

About 400 people voted for what they consider the Pork of the Year.

With titles like “Horton Hears a Hoax” and “A Swift Kick in the Gluten,” creators admit they are satirical in nature, but they say the truth is no laughing matter.

“It is taking money that could be used to build roads, that could be helpings schools, helping the police force,” said Mark Cunningham with the Beacon Center.

The Pork Report blames state and local government for $400 million in wasted taxpayer dollars this year.

Several projects were nominated, including the Opryland Water Park. The Beacon Center recognized our News 4 report for exposing the spending.

While taxpayers are footing a big chunk the bill, the water park will only be open to those staying at the hotel.

“They wanted $14 million from taxpayers who couldn't use it, so it was one of the most insane examples we have ever seen,” Cunningham said.

Another nominee for Pork of the Year is the $95 million spent by the Nashville Sports Authority to improve Nissan Stadium, Bridgestone Arena and First Tennessee Park.

“Millionaires and billionaires make upgrades to their seats, maybe get new concessions, whatever it is. It is us putting money into the pockets of millionaires and billionaires who then charge us money to come there,” Cunningham said.

Ultimately, the industrial machinery tax credit was named Pork of the Year.

Cunningham said since 2011 Tennessee has paid private corporations $67 million to create jobs, but it only resulted in 55 people being put to work.

The mayor's office sent the following statement about the Beacon Center and its report:

Every year the Beacon Center puts out a hyperbolic anti-government screed of subjective recriminations known as the Pork Report aimed solely at gaining them press attention. Over the years, they have advocated for the elimination of public transportation funding and other necessities that people of Nashville have come to rely upon. The vast majority of Nashvillians do not subscribe to their off-brand of corporate-funded Libertarianism, nor will they start now.

Click here to read the full 2017 Pork Report.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.