Second teen charged in fatal James Cayce shooting

A second teen has been charged in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old girl in the James Cayce public housing development in October.

Deberianah Begley was shot to death on Oct. 8 in the 700 block of South Eighth Street.

Jamarius Hill, 16, was arrested Tuesday night. He is charged in juvenile court with criminal homicide and is being held in detention.

Police said Hill was part of a group of people when he fired toward another group in a courtyard. Begley was sitting on her porch and was struck as she attempted to run for cover.

Antonio Gordon-Jenkins, 17, was arrested on Oct. 19 and also charged with criminal homicide in this case.

Police said this investigation is ongoing.

