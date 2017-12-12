Authorities search for man wanted in attempted abduction in Smyr - WSMV News 4

Authorities search for man wanted in attempted abduction in Smyrna

Posted: Updated:
(Source: Rutherford County Sheriff's Office) (Source: Rutherford County Sheriff's Office)
SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) -

Authorities in Rutherford County are searching for a man accused of attempting to abduct a 13-year-old girl on Monday morning.

It happened at Shirley Road and Criddle Street in Smyrna.

The suspect, described as an older white man with a gray beard and gray and brown hair, was driving a light gray older truck. Authorities said the truck sits low to the ground and is rusty around the door.

Anyone with information on the attempted abduction is asked to call investigators at 615-904-3055.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.