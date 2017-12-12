Authorities search for man wanted in attempted abduction in Smyrna

Authorities in Rutherford County are searching for a man accused of attempting to abduct a 13-year-old girl on Monday morning.

It happened at Shirley Road and Criddle Street in Smyrna.

The suspect, described as an older white man with a gray beard and gray and brown hair, was driving a light gray older truck. Authorities said the truck sits low to the ground and is rusty around the door.

Anyone with information on the attempted abduction is asked to call investigators at 615-904-3055.

