Educators, lawmakers want fixes to TNReady test

Educators say it's time for Tennessee to get it right when it comes to standardized testing during a public meeting in Nashville Tuesday on TNReady.

Students are heading into the third year of TNReady, a test that's been surrounded by problems since it began. Strong words came from all sides on the controversial tests and how it's been handled by the Department of Education and the testing vendor.

"What I hear is that we've driven the car over the damn cliff," said Rep. Jeremy Faison, R-Cosby, as part of a story describing the current testing situation.

Tennessee leaders are figuring out how to learn from mistakes with standardized testing.

"I don't just look at it from the perspective of an educator. I'm a mother of four children," said Christy McManus, a fifth grade teacher at Chester County Middle School.

McManus drove two and a half hours to Nashville to let lawmakers at a public hearing know who her top priority is.

"Ultimately, what matters to me is what relationships do I have with my students, how am I growing my students, which is a huge part," McManus said.

TNReady has been ripe with problems since it rolled out in 2016, including canceled tests, a vendor that was fired then filed a lawsuit, and more recently, more than 9,000 tests scored incorrectly. Teachers have said they are frustrated.

"I'd rather have something done right and it take a little bit longer than being haphazardly thrown at us," said Jenna Davis, a fourth grade teacher at Glencliff Elementary School in Nashville.

Educators and lawmakers said testing is moving too fast, and some feel the kinks should get worked out before it counts for school districts. The current testing vendor Questar said it took steps to right the wrongs before the upcoming spring.

"There were some conversations on their end to make sure this doesn't happen again," said Candice McQueen, the Department of Education commissioner.

That didn't stop scathing comparisons.

"I will point out to you that the baggage handling results of airlines are far greater than your success. Mail handling producing a greater rate of success than yours," said Rep. John Ragan, R-Oak Ridge.

After more than two hours of talking, some teachers aren't confident much will change.

"I could tell by some of their comments that they already have their minds made up about the issue, and even though we were here testifying, I'm not sure that they were hearing both sides," McManus said.

Questar told lawmakers this fall's TNReady scores for high school students should be ready beginning in mid-January. In the springtime, Questar said those detailed final score reports will be available by the end of June.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.