Lawmakers vote to allow TDOC to continue running prisons despite criticism

Lawmakers, frustrated with the Tennessee Department of Correction and the private prison company Core Civic, still voted to allow the agency to continue running prisons for another year.

The vote came after a legislative hearing where Core Civic was once again criticized by lawmakers and a former correctional officer.

The authorization by lawmakers also opens up the agency to further audits.

Ashley Dixon, a former corrections officer at the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center, testified that she had to endure days of hearing one inmate weep for medication.

“I witnessed two deaths during my time there, prisoners due to medical neglect. Both experiences changed me and both deaths will haunt me for the rest of my life,” the former officer said.

Core Civic and the Trousdale prison have been the subject of multiple News 4 I-Team investigations in the past year, raising questions about the safety of the facility.

A scathing audit of the Trousdale prison was released last month.

TDOC Commissioner Tony Parker testified that his office is closely monitoring Core Civic’s contract and is launching a re-audit of the Trousdale location.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.