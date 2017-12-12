Starbucks giving away free gifts cards in downtown Nashville on Wednesday

Starbucks will be giving away free gift cards in Nashville on Wednesday.

There will be 1,000 free $20 up for grabs at the Nashville downtown public square at Third Avenue North and Union Street beginning at 2 p.m.

The gift cards are first come, first serve.

The giveaway is part of a nationwide event where Starbucks will be giving away 50,000 gift cards across the country.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.