Possible pipe bomb found at Clarksville home

Emergency responders in Clarksville were on the scene of a reported pipe bomb inside a home on Tuesday morning.

It happened in the 3700 block of Heather Drive just before 11 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found the device that appeared to be a pipe bomb under the steps inside the garage.

Nearby homes were evacuated as the bomb squad was brought in. They removed and disabled the device.

No one was injured. Heather Drive was closed until just before 3 p.m.

Police said this investigation is ongoing. They do not believe there is any threat to the community.

