Several teens arrested in series of car burglaries

Police in Mt. Juliet arrested multiple juveniles on Tuesday for their alleged involvement in a string of vehicle burglaries and thefts.

Over the course of the three-month investigation, detectives recovered 12 vehicles, eight guns and several other items.

Five suspects were arrested at McGavock High School, two were at a home in Hermitage, and the other two were already in custody.

Two adults have also been identified as suspects and will be charged at a later date.

Police said they were able to identify the suspects with the help of local media and tips from the community.

“Partnership with our community is key, and I’m thankful that our community has the trust in us to give us information to help solve crimes,” Police Chief James Hambrick said in a release. “Today is a result of community partnerships, a good working relationship with our law enforcement partners, and fantastic investigative work. I truly hope other youth, who are thinking about committing crime, understand that there are consequences to their actions.”

The male suspects, all from Nashville, range in age from 14 to 17. They each face various theft and burglary charges.

