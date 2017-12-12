Report says transit plan will brings job, money to Nashville

A new report claims Nashville’s proposed $5.4 billion mass transit plan will create thousands of jobs and generate billions of dollars within the city.

The Let’s Move Nashville plan calls for 26 miles of light rail, rapid bus routes, a downtown tunnel and transit center.

Although it would be the most expensive project in Metro’s history, Mayor Megan Barry said the report shows the economic impact will be worth it.

“Nashville currently has the lowest unemployment rate in the United States, but not all of those jobs are really good jobs,” Barry said. “Our transit improvement program will generate nearly 54,000 of what is called job years during the construction phase.

“Nashvillians in every neighborhood are going to have access to the opportunities that are going to be created by creating a new transit network,” the mayor added.

