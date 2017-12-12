Shortage of overdose drug Narcan hits Nashville

Chad Judkins, a father of two, died in Cheatham County after overdosing on heroin laced with fentanyl.

Since News 4 reported Judkins’ death two weeks ago, at least seven more people have overdosed in Cheatham County alone.

"It breaks my heart," said Dewayne Holman, the executive director of the Nashville Prevention Partnership.

Holman received a grant to supply the lifesaving drug Narcan to agencies who need it in Davidson County, but that was months ago. There's now a supply and demand issue.

"Our whole nation is experiencing this epidemic at the same time, and so getting our hands on it has been difficult," Holman said.

After three months, Holman finally received 808 doses of Narcan which he's distributed to places like Belmont, Lipscomb, TSU, Fisk, Goodlettsville and Berry Hill.

Holman isn't done. He said shelters, halfway houses and veterans organizations all need Narcan on hand.

"We've had some inquiries from the public library here because they see that at some of the branches," Holman said.

The drug is now available as a prescription, meaning people can buy it at drug stores.

Police in Coopertown recently had an unusual case where they arrested a drug addict who carried her own Narcan.

"It's not uncommon to see drug addicts or people who are in close proximity to drug addicts, maybe their family, maybe their peers, because they know the risk," Holman said.

Holman is hoping to get 500 to 800 more doses distributed throughout Nashville over the next few weeks.

He said time is of the essence, and if you think this opioid crisis doesn't affect you, Holman would argue you're wrong.

"We as taxpayers, we definitely do bear the burden of this. Someone has to pay for the Narcan, the treatment, and things like that. So right now the taxpayers are on the hook for this while the corporations have made a lot of money, billions of dollars," Holman said.

Despite the shortage, Holman wants any group or agency interested in obtaining Narcan to reach out. Click here for more information on how to contact Nashville Prevention Partnership.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.