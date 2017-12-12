TDOT looks at more areas for safety crossings

Push-button activated flashing beacons are alerting drivers to pedestrians in the newly installed crosswalk on Nolensville Pike.

Twenty people have died this year trying to walk across Nashville's busy roads.

Many of these deaths happen in the same locations. Now, the Tennessee Department of Transportation and local groups are working on solutions that can end up saving lives.

This last week, TDOT installed a temporary crossing on Nolensville Pike at Welshwood Drive. Now, cars are stopping and allowing pedestrians to get across.

On Tuesday, TDOT and Walk Bike Nashville were out looking at other roads to put more crossings like the one on Nolensville Pike.

“That's really what we're hoping to see across the city, because it felt so much safer,” said Nora Kern, executive director of Walk Bike Nashville.

Once the surveys are done, TDOT will make recommendations on how to improve safety. These improvements could include installing more crossings.

“I think we're really hoping in the next few months, and the next year (TDOT is) going to prioritize the locations,” Kern said.

One of the other roads TDOT is surveying is Gallatin Pike in Madison. News 4’s camera captured a woman and young child trying to cross Gallatin Pike to catch a bus.

“It's a psychological change for everybody, for people driving, for people walking,” Kern said. “A lot of our pikes have been like this for 20 to 30 years. So, we're trying to shift drivers so they're aware that people are crossing.

“Pausing for five or 10 seconds to let someone cross the street isn't going to make or break your commute. These changes slowing cars down don't reduce the total trip time,” Kern added.

