Mom who posted video of bullied son denies being racist

According to the Metro Action Commission, one of their Head Start buses was rear-ended by an SUV that was following too closely.
The outage was first reported around 11:30 a.m., according to the NES website. Power was restored by 12:15 p.m.
The man charged in a deadly hit-and-run is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday morning.
Bridgestone Americas Inc. announced Wednesday that the company will be extending its naming rights to 2025.
The wreck happened on Highway 43 South near the Highway 64 Bypass. The Lawrenceburg Police Department's Critical Accident Response Team is at the scene.
A major gas leak shut down a busy road during the morning rush hour in Franklin on Wednesday.
At least one person is dead after a crash involving an overturned semi truck in Marshall County.
Thousands of underprivileged families will get a chance to make their children's Christmas wishes come true.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam has announced a $5,000 reward for information that helps authorities find, arrest and convict whoever is responsible for the September murder of Michael Heatherly.
A settlement has been reached in a federal lawsuit over $750,000 in unpaid utility bills at a shuttered Tennessee glass plant.
