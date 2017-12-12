Mom who posted video of bullied son denies being racist - WSMV News 4

Mom who posted video of bullied son denies being racist

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A Tennessee woman who posted a video of her tearful son recounting being bullied at school has appeared on national media outlets to deflect accusations of racism.

Kimberly Jones told Good Morning America and CBS This Morning on Tuesday that a photo of her family with a Confederate flag posted on social media was real, but that it didn't make her a racist.

The photo surfaced Monday, three days after Jones posted video of her son, Keaton, crying as he described being bullied at an East Tennessee middle school. In the video, Keaton said other students call him ugly, make fun of his nose and tell him he has no friends.

The video had more than 18 million views by Sunday and prompted an outpouring of support from celebrities.

