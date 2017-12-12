Suspect arrested in connection with multiple armed robberies - WSMV News 4

Suspect arrested in connection with multiple armed robberies

David Eady, 54, has been arrested by Metro Pollice and charged with armed robbery in connection with robberies at 10 markets and pharmacies. (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department) David Eady, 54, has been arrested by Metro Pollice and charged with armed robbery in connection with robberies at 10 markets and pharmacies. (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Metro Police said a suspect in multiple robberies has been arrested.

Police said David Eady, 54, admitted during interviews he was the masked gunman in the following business hold-ups in November.

  • Nov. 2: Dollar General, 2110 Eighth Ave. S.
  • Nov. 5: Walgreens, 2819 Nolensville Pike
  • Nov. 9: CVS, 4709 Nolensville Pike
  • Nov. 11: Walgreens, 518 Donelson Pike
  • Nov. 15: Mapco, 15131 Old Hickory Blvd.
  • Nov. 18: Mapco, 2601 Murfreesboro Pike
  • Nov. 20: Shell, 1330 Vultee Blvd.
  • Nov. 24: Mapco, 440 Harding Place
  • Nov. 25: Mapco, 3043 Nolensville Pike
  • Nov. 30: Mapco, 5040 Nolensville Pike

Police said the investigation continues into additional robbery cases. Eady is being held in lieu of $61,000 bond.

Franklin Police also said Eady was responsible for robbing the Dollar General at 1901 Columbia Ave. on Dec. 2. A warrant has been obtained charging Eady with aggravated robbery.

