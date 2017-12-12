Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Hermitage

Police are investigating the cause of the crash on Old Hickory Boulevard. (WSMV)

Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in Hermitage.

The wreck happened at the intersection of Old Hickory Boulevard and Burning Tree Drive on Tuesday morning.

Police said the driver of the motorcycle, 24-year-old Dustin Yates, was traveling northbound on Old Hickory Boulevard when the driver of a Mercedes Benz SUV attempted to turn left onto Old Hickory Boulevard.

Yates hit the driver's side of the SUV. He died at the scene, police said.

The driver of the SUV, 20-year-old Tony Jones, was not injured.

Police said there was no evidence of drug or alcohol involvement in the crash. They said the main cause of the crash appears to be Jones' failure to yield to the motorcycle.

