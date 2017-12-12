Man convicted of child rape in Tennessee arrested in Arizona

Metro dispatch has confirmed the child was at the babysitter's house during the entire incident and was not inside the car.More >>
The wreck happened at the intersection of Old Hickory Boulevard and Central Pike on Tuesday morning.More >>
Officials say they'll close Fall Creek Falls State Park's inn, restaurant and conference center in April for a $25 million rebuilding.More >>
A man from Guatemala who was convicted in Tennessee for rape of a child in 2006 and aggravated sexual battery in 2008 has been arrested at the southern Arizona border.More >>
Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam has appointed Kyle Hedrick as circuit judge in Hamilton County.More >>
Taylor Binker, 17, was reported as a runaway on Dec. 4. According to police, a handwritten note was found at Binker's home a few days later that led them to believe she is suicidal.More >>
Police are investigating two separate break-ins in different parts of Nashville.More >>
Police are investigating after a woman drove her minivan into a convenience store in Goodlettsville overnight.More >>
A man was dropped off at St. Thomas ER overnight with critical injuries from a gunshot wound.More >>
Five suspects were arrested after a pursuit involving a stolen vehicle in south Nashville.More >>
