Police investigating break-ins at 2 Nashville businesses

The suspects broke the glass on the front door of the Dollar General on Nolensville Pike. (WSMV)

The suspects ripped off the door of the Bestway Rent-to-Own store in Madison. (WSMV)

Police are investigating two separate break-ins in different parts of Nashville.

In Madison, police say the suspects ripped a door off its hinges to get inside the Bestway Rent-to-Own store on Madison Square.

The thieves first tried throwing a brick through the window, but their attempts were unsuccessful.

After ripping off the door, the suspects were able to get inside. It's not clear exactly what was stolen from the business.

Police are also investigating a smash-and-grab burglary at the Dollar General on Nolensville Pike in south Nashville. The suspects broke the glass on the front door of the store. Officers are still working to determine what was stolen.

These burglaries are not believed to be related.

