Driver in custody after crashing into convenience store - WSMV News 4

Driver in custody after crashing into Goodlettsville convenience store

Posted: Updated:
Police say the driver crashed into the Twice Daily on Long Hollow Pike. (WSMV) Police say the driver crashed into the Twice Daily on Long Hollow Pike. (WSMV)
Police say the driver fled the scene after the wreck. (WSMV) Police say the driver fled the scene after the wreck. (WSMV)
GOODLETTSVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Police are investigating after a woman drove her minivan into a convenience store in Goodlettsville.

The minivan went through the front of the store, breaking the glass front doors at the Twice Daily on Long Hollow Pike.

Police found the vehicle nearby, but the driver allegedly fled the scene.

The store manager told News 4 that the driver is in custody and has admitted to crashing into the store.

The incident was caught on surveillance video.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Driver in custody after crashing into Goodlettsville convenience storeMore>>

  • Special

    Davidson County news

    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.