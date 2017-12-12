Driver in custody after crashing into Goodlettsville convenience store

Police say the driver fled the scene after the wreck. (WSMV)

Police say the driver crashed into the Twice Daily on Long Hollow Pike. (WSMV)

Police are investigating after a woman drove her minivan into a convenience store in Goodlettsville.

The minivan went through the front of the store, breaking the glass front doors at the Twice Daily on Long Hollow Pike.

Police found the vehicle nearby, but the driver allegedly fled the scene.

The store manager told News 4 that the driver is in custody and has admitted to crashing into the store.

The incident was caught on surveillance video.

