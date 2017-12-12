5 suspects arrested after pursuit on Briley Parkway

Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
Metro dispatch has confirmed the child was at the babysitter's house during the entire incident and was not inside the car.More >>
Metro dispatch has confirmed the child was at the babysitter's house during the entire incident and was not inside the car.More >>
The wreck happened at the intersection of Old Hickory Boulevard and Central Pike on Tuesday morning.More >>
The wreck happened at the intersection of Old Hickory Boulevard and Central Pike on Tuesday morning.More >>
Officials say they'll close Fall Creek Falls State Park's inn, restaurant and conference center in April for a $25 million rebuilding.More >>
Officials say they'll close Fall Creek Falls State Park's inn, restaurant and conference center in April for a $25 million rebuilding.More >>
A man from Guatemala who was convicted in Tennessee for rape of a child in 2006 and aggravated sexual battery in 2008 has been arrested at the southern Arizona border.More >>
A man from Guatemala who was convicted in Tennessee for rape of a child in 2006 and aggravated sexual battery in 2008 has been arrested at the southern Arizona border.More >>
Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam has appointed Kyle Hedrick as circuit judge in Hamilton County.More >>
Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam has appointed Kyle Hedrick as circuit judge in Hamilton County.More >>
Taylor Binker, 17, was reported as a runaway on Dec. 4. According to police, a handwritten note was found at Binker's home a few days later that led them to believe she is suicidal.More >>
Taylor Binker, 17, was reported as a runaway on Dec. 4. According to police, a handwritten note was found at Binker's home a few days later that led them to believe she is suicidal.More >>
Police are investigating two separate break-ins in different parts of Nashville.More >>
Police are investigating two separate break-ins in different parts of Nashville.More >>
Police are investigating after a woman drove her minivan into a convenience store in Goodlettsville overnight.More >>
Police are investigating after a woman drove her minivan into a convenience store in Goodlettsville overnight.More >>
A man was dropped off at St. Thomas ER overnight with critical injuries from a gunshot wound.More >>
A man was dropped off at St. Thomas ER overnight with critical injuries from a gunshot wound.More >>
Authorities say that three people have been injured and 10 people left homeless after a woman accidentally started a fire while trying to kill bed bugs with rubbing alcohol at a multi-family home in Cincinnati.More >>
Authorities say that three people have been injured and 10 people left homeless after a woman accidentally started a fire while trying to kill bed bugs with rubbing alcohol at a multi-family home in Cincinnati.More >>
A woman making a long-planned trip with her parents and young son says Spirit Airlines kicked the family off the plane when she didn't immediately stop breast-feeding the 2-year-old, who was restless after a long delay.More >>
A woman making a long-planned trip with her parents and young son says Spirit Airlines kicked the family off the plane when she didn't immediately stop breast-feeding the 2-year-old, who was restless after a long delay.More >>
The intention was to help out a victim of bullying, but some say they are feeling hustled. Some fear a viral video from a bullying victim out of Knoxville wasn't sincere.More >>
The intention was to help out a victim of bullying, but some say they are feeling hustled. Some fear a viral video from a bullying victim out of Knoxville wasn't sincere.More >>
The spirit of the holiday season hit an Arizona patron of the Scottsdale 5 & Diner in a big way over the weekend.More >>
The spirit of the holiday season hit an Arizona patron of the Scottsdale 5 & Diner in a big way over the weekend.More >>
A man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting on Massman Drive. The victim says the suspect "just walked up and shot him."More >>
A man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting on Massman Drive. The victim says the suspect "just walked up and shot him."More >>
A cell phone containing sensitive information key in the federal investigation of a former judge went missing in the Metro Nashville Police Department’s property room for at least four days.More >>
A cell phone containing sensitive information key in the federal investigation of a former judge went missing in the Metro Nashville Police Department’s property room for at least four days.More >>
Former Tennessee athletic director John Currie and Greg Schiano signed a memorandum of understanding to make the Ohio State defensive coordinator the new Volunteers football coach before the deal fell apart amid a...More >>
Former Tennessee athletic director John Currie and Greg Schiano signed a memorandum of understanding to make the Ohio State defensive coordinator the new Volunteers football coach before the deal fell apart amid a public...More >>
Netflix is keeping track of how often customers are watching its original movie “A Christmas Prince,” and taking jabs on social media.More >>
Netflix is keeping track of how often customers are watching its original movie “A Christmas Prince,” and taking jabs on social media.More >>
Police are investigating after a woman drove her minivan into a convenience store in Goodlettsville overnight.More >>
Police are investigating after a woman drove her minivan into a convenience store in Goodlettsville overnight.More >>