5 suspects arrested after pursuit on Briley Parkway - WSMV News 4

5 suspects arrested after pursuit on Briley Parkway

Posted: Updated:
(WSMV file photo) (WSMV file photo)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Five suspects were arrested after a pursuit involving a stolen vehicle in south Nashville.

The police chase ended on Briley Parkway near Interstate 24 just after 9:30 p.m. Monday.

The suspect got away from the officers but eventually wrecked the vehicle.

None of the suspects were injured in the incident. Police have not yet released their names.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.