5 suspects arrested after pursuit on Briley Parkway

Five suspects were arrested after a pursuit involving a stolen vehicle in south Nashville.

The police chase ended on Briley Parkway near Interstate 24 just after 9:30 p.m. Monday.

The suspect got away from the officers but eventually wrecked the vehicle.

None of the suspects were injured in the incident. Police have not yet released their names.

