Franklin Police searching for credit card thief

Franklin Police are searching for a man who had quite the shopping spree in November.

The problem is it wasn't his card. Police say the suspect stole the credit card -- as well as a license -- from a YMCA locker on November 9 and charged more than $5,000 to the card at CoolSprings Galleria.

Police are offering up to $1,000 for information leading to the suspect's arrest. If you recognize him, you can leave an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.