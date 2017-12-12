Franklin Police searching for credit card thief - WSMV News 4

Franklin Police searching for credit card thief

Posted: Updated:
(Credit Franklin PD) (Credit Franklin PD)
FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) -

Franklin Police are searching for a man who had quite the shopping spree in November.

The problem is it wasn't his card. Police say the suspect stole the credit card -- as well as a license -- from a YMCA locker on November 9 and charged more than $5,000 to the card at CoolSprings Galleria.

Police are offering up to $1,000 for information leading to the suspect's arrest. If you recognize him, you can leave an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Spirit boots breast-feeding woman from plane

    Spirit boots breast-feeding woman from plane

    Monday, December 11 2017 6:41 PM EST2017-12-11 23:41:48 GMT
    (Source: YouTube) Mei Rui’s parents being forced to get off the flight along with the mother and their grandson.(Source: YouTube) Mei Rui’s parents being forced to get off the flight along with the mother and their grandson.

    A woman making a long-planned trip with her parents and young son says Spirit Airlines kicked the family off the plane when she didn't immediately stop breast-feeding the 2-year-old, who was restless after a long delay. 

    More >>

    A woman making a long-planned trip with her parents and young son says Spirit Airlines kicked the family off the plane when she didn't immediately stop breast-feeding the 2-year-old, who was restless after a long delay. 

    More >>

  • Woman burns her house down trying to kill bedbugs

    Woman burns her house down trying to kill bedbugs

    Tuesday, December 12 2017 7:27 AM EST2017-12-12 12:27:45 GMT
    The fire heavily damaged a five-unit building and sent three people to a hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. (Credit: Facebook, Kamaron Cvb Lyshe-Berry)The fire heavily damaged a five-unit building and sent three people to a hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. (Credit: Facebook, Kamaron Cvb Lyshe-Berry)

    Authorities say that three people have been injured and 10 people left homeless after a woman accidentally started a fire while trying to kill bed bugs with rubbing alcohol at a multi-family home in Cincinnati. 

    More >>

    Authorities say that three people have been injured and 10 people left homeless after a woman accidentally started a fire while trying to kill bed bugs with rubbing alcohol at a multi-family home in Cincinnati. 

    More >>

  • Witness' phone goes missing in police property room

    Witness' phone goes missing in police property room

    Monday, December 11 2017 7:00 PM EST2017-12-12 00:00:27 GMT
    Natalie Amos (WSMV)Natalie Amos (WSMV)

    A cell phone containing sensitive information key in the federal investigation of a former judge went missing in the Metro Nashville Police Department’s property room for at least four days.

    More >>

    A cell phone containing sensitive information key in the federal investigation of a former judge went missing in the Metro Nashville Police Department’s property room for at least four days.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.