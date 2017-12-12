Man shot twice in failed north Nashville robbery

A man was dropped off at St. Thomas ER overnight with critical injuries from a gunshot wound.

The victim told authorities that he was near 24th Ave North and Clarksville Pike around 11:30 p.m. Monday when a man approached him from behind and demanded property.

The victim told the suspect he didn't have anything, then the suspect shot the man and ran. As he was fleeing, he turned around and fired an additional shot at the suspect. He didn't take any of the victim's property.

The victim described the suspect as a black male just under six feet tall with a thin build.

Police say the victim is in critical, but stable condition. An investigation is underway.

