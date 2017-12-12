Man injured in shooting outside south Nashville condos - WSMV News 4

Man critically injured in shooting outside south Nashville condos

The shooting happened outside a condo building on Massman Drive. (WSMV) The shooting happened outside a condo building on Massman Drive. (WSMV)
A Midstate man is fighting to stay alive after he was shot in south Nashville overnight.

Police say the victim, who remains in critical condition, has some inconsistencies in his story about what happened.

The man shot in the stomach outside his condo off Massman Drive, which is close to the airport.

He told police he was standing near his truck just before midnight Tuesday when two men pulled up in a car and got out and shot him. The gunmen then got back in their car and took off.

The victim told police that the men didn’t say a word to him before they pulled the trigger.

Those suspects still haven’t been found, and police are working with a very vague description of the men.

The motive behind the shooting is the biggest question police are still trying to answer this morning.

    A woman making a long-planned trip with her parents and young son says Spirit Airlines kicked the family off the plane when she didn't immediately stop breast-feeding the 2-year-old, who was restless after a long delay. 

    Authorities say that three people have been injured and 10 people left homeless after a woman accidentally started a fire while trying to kill bed bugs with rubbing alcohol at a multi-family home in Cincinnati. 

    A cell phone containing sensitive information key in the federal investigation of a former judge went missing in the Metro Nashville Police Department's property room for at least four days.

