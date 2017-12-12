Man critically injured in shooting outside south Nashville condos

A Midstate man is fighting to stay alive after he was shot in south Nashville overnight.

Police say the victim, who remains in critical condition, has some inconsistencies in his story about what happened.

The man shot in the stomach outside his condo off Massman Drive, which is close to the airport.

He told police he was standing near his truck just before midnight Tuesday when two men pulled up in a car and got out and shot him. The gunmen then got back in their car and took off.

The victim told police that the men didn’t say a word to him before they pulled the trigger.

Those suspects still haven’t been found, and police are working with a very vague description of the men.

The motive behind the shooting is the biggest question police are still trying to answer this morning.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.