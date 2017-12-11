Viral bullying message getting mixed reaction

Everyone from Sen. Bob Corker to Katy Perry is taking to Twitter to show their support.

Everyone from Sen. Bob Corker to Katy Perry is taking to Twitter to show their support.

The intention was to help out a victim of bullying, but some say they are feeling hustled.

Some fear a viral video from a bullying victim out of Knoxville wasn't sincere.

Social media photos have surfaced that appear to show Keaton Jones' family with a Confederate flag and gun.

With his mother by his side, Keaton Jones told WBIR in Knoxville he wasn't expecting such a big reaction.

“I was just expecting family and friends to see it, not half of the world,” Keaton said.

The tweets in support came out in droves from celebrities like Kelsea Ballerini, Chris Evans, Millie Bobbie Brown and more. Many seemed to be moved by Keaton's video message.

“It's not OK. People that are different don't need to be criticized about it,” Keaton said.

Keaton said he's reached his goal.

“I want to inspire people that are bullied, to just give them a voice that they might not have,” he said.

A GoFundMe account for Keaton was created by a stranger moved by his message, but as of Monday afternoon it is no longer accepting donations. It was frozen shortly after controversial pictures surfaced from what is believed to be Keaton's mother's Facebook account. She reportedly shared a post the day of the Charlottesville white supremacist rally that read in part: “Dear butt hurt Americans, If you aren’t bleeding, no bones are sticking out & you can’t breathe STOP crying!”

MMA Fighter Joe Schilling took to social media after speaking with Keaton's mother Monday afternoon.

“I reached out to his mom and was going to bring Keaton out for a big show, and introduce him to fighters and be his friend, and she just wants money. She just wants me to share her GoFundMe account. I asked what the GoFundMe account is for and she said, ‘You know Christmas is coming up and I am a single mother and blah, blah, blah and money is tight.’ Make your own judgment on that. Sad,’” Schilling said in a video posted to Instagram.

Others are defending Keaton. Those standing by the boy say regardless of his mother's actions, he doesn't deserve to be bullied.

News 4 is working to get in touch with Keaton's mother to see if she has a response to those social media posts that have surfaced. It's unclear at this time if the social media accounts and pictures in question are tied to Keaton's mother.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.