Nashville looks to attract more conventions to city

The Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp is working to attract thousands more people to the city.

A convention of convention planners is coming to town in January. Butch Spyridon plans to spend as much as $3 million to try and convince them to hold their future conventions in Nashville.

“This is one of the single most important things we will do over the next five years,” said Spyridon, president and CEO of the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp.

The plan is to book conventions for the next five to 10 years, bringing in as much as $300 million in business to Nashville.

Spyridon said taxpayers should want the plan to succeed.

“If I can import sales tax, that means you and I won’t see our taxes go out for the normal cost of doing business in city and state government,” he said.

Nashville’s tourism makes up a third of the visitor spending for the entire state.

Spyridon said dealing with the crowds is a small price to pay. He added this convention may actually help.

“If we want to find solutions to some of these problems, it would be much better to grow that sales tax pool to build new roads, new sidewalks, and perhaps even that transit plan,” Spyridon said.

Convention planners won’t just be considering the Music City Center. Many will also be touring Opryland Hotel.

Officials expect 5,000 people for the convention planners convention, which begins on Jan. 7.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.