Phil Bredesen discusses decision to run for Senate

Former Gov. Phil Bredesen has been around Tennessee politics a long time and knows what it takes to win a statewide race.

Bredesen spoke with News 4 about his new campaign for U.S. Senate. He said had been thinking about running for a few months now and finally decided to join the race because he and his wife have been “disgusted” with what’s been going on in Washington.

“We just sat there and said, ‘Look, we can either sit on our rear ends and complain about what’s going on or we can try to do something about it,’” Bredesen said.

Bredesen is the only candidate in the race to have won a statewide election in Tennessee. He told News 4 he has a track record of working with Republicans to get things done.

“When we did all the TennCare reforms they had both Democrat and Republican components,” he added. “We did a lot of (bipartisan) stuff in education, K-12 in particular.”

The former governor also admits he will have to get a lot of Republican support in order to win the general election next November. He said he’s willing to go against the Democrats in Washington and support President Donald Trump on certain issues.

“If President Trump is proposing something that I think is good for the people of Tennessee, I’ll be there,” Bredesen said. “Conversely, if he proposes something which I think is not, I won’t.”

