Fund helps victims of violent crimes with unexpected costs

Ruxin Wang was shot and killed last month while taking out the trash. (WSMV file)

Family and friends of Ja'Donte Thompson celebrated the 17-year-old’s life at his funeral Monday.

Thompson is one of the latest victims of violent crime in Nashville, and dealing with that loss comes with unexpected costs.

Tennessee has the Criminal Injuries Compensation Fund through the Department of Treasury that helps people injured or the families of those killed in crimes like homicide, assault or drunk driving.

"It feels like your heart is taken out, like it's really empty here. You don't know how to describe that feeling really," said Yun Wang, the son of 74-year-old Ruxin Wang who was shot and killed while taking out the trash last month in Nashville. Metro police are still searching for the killers.

"We got so many cards, and it just helps us to know that people are good and people are trying to grieve with us together," Yun Wang said.

Wang's family went through the lengthy process of getting visas for his sister, cremating his father and laying him to rest in China.

As a family member of a homicide victim, he wonders if his family qualifies for help from the victims fund. Victims or the victim's family must meet certain qualifications and submit an application to be considered.

"Knowing there are resources to help people with the unexpected expenses and so on, it's helpful,” Yun Wang said.

Phaedra Olsen was able to use money from the fund after she was hit head-on by a drunk driver. It paid $15,000 toward her colossal bills.

"My hospital bills were well over $600,000 just from that initial stay," Olsen said.

The fund covers a variety of expenses, including burial costs, travel expenses, medical bills, mental health counseling and lost wages. Nothing can make up for the pain and suffering of any victim or family, but the state fund can help them get through it.

"You know when you become a victim of crime it doesn't stop the next day, it doesn't stop because the court case is over. It doesn't stop because that bill is paid. It's something that becomes long term,” Olsen said.

The fund does not use money from taxpayers. Criminals pay for it through fees and penalties to the court system. Nearly $12 million was awarded to victims or their families in 2016 and 2017, according to the Department of Treasury.

Click here for more information on eligibility and the application. Anyone with information on the homicides of Ja'Donte Thompson or Ruxin Wang is urged to call Metro police Crime Stoppers tip line at 615-742-7463.

