Lipscomb, Belmont vocal students to take part in project supporting electrolarynx improvements

People who have lost their voice sometimes use an electrolarynx to help communicate. (WSMV)

A voice can bring raw power and nuanced emotion. No one understands that better than photographer Debra Sheridan.

In 2006, Sheridan was in the midst of a fight with tonsil cancer. Her esophagus, trachea, epiglottis and vocal cords were damaged by treatment.

"Surgery literally saved my life, but I lost my voice," said Sheridan, speaking through an electrolyte. "My voice was my price for being a healthy human being. At first, I didn't think it was going to be a big deal, but it is. Especially working my camera, I don't have a voice. One hand is always dedicated to holding the electrolyte to talk. To direct my subjects, they have to be able to work with me. That's a social anomaly.

"I'm using the top-of-the-line electrolyte," she continued. "This is the best that you can buy. I do not believe this is what we have to say, 'that is as good as it gets.' Vocal communication is not just the volume and the words but also the modulation, the bass, the pitch, all of those things to be able to effectively communicate what you want to say and the emotion that you want to say it. To be completely voiceless, you do not anticipate it. You do not imagine it until you experience it. You are fundamentally transformed into another person, and initially, you don't want to be that person. For some people, it's really hard to resolve that this is the person they're going to be for the rest of their lives."

Sheridan decided there was something she could do. Years ago, she started a nonprofit to benefit those experiencing head and neck cancer called Faces of HNC.

She's now documenting a study where vocal students from David Lipscomb and Belmont Universities will for one week communicate with the same kind of electrolarynx she uses. They're all students of teacher Mark Thress.

"They use their voice to benefit themselves for their career," Thress said. "I think it's going to be a bit jarring for them. That's what they're shaping their entire career around."

The goal is to show how frustrating and isolating it can be to be reliant on the current electrolarynx.

Lipscomb student Maddie Sprengel tried out the electrolarynx in class ahead of the study. She's already found how hard she is to understand if her lips aren't seen. She's also found how hard it'd be to hear her voice even in the noise of a restaurant.

"You lose some sort of personal aspect of who you are," she said. "I feel like it'd be so hard to be heard by people, and you get people looking at you weird. I feel like I'd feel defeated. That would be devastating. I can't even imagine. It's something we take for granted, for sure."

Sheridan will be sharing all of her recordings with a Google evaluation team in the hope new electronic voice technology can be developed and give many a better voice.

She referenced a Yamaha karaoke technology she's used at Miller Piano Specialists in Franklin that allowed her to sing alongside her electrolarynx. The technology changed her inflections and pitch.

"The technology is out there," Sheridan said. "Let's make it usable. Let's bring people back into the light of society."

