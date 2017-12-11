Nashville mass transit referendum planned for next spring - WSMV News 4

Nashville mass transit referendum planned for next spring

Mayor Megan Barry and the Metro Council got together Monday to talk about the $5.2 billion mass transit proposal.

The city is working to get the plan on a ballot referendum on May 1, 2018.

“We know that by 2040, Nashville’s population will grow by 1 million people,” Barry said. “We see cranes that dot across our skylines, which means a lot of new economic opportunity, amenities, jobs, and it also brings more cars and more traffic.”

The transit plan calls for 26 miles of light rail, rapid bus routes, a downtown tunnel and transit centers.

A series of meetings are planned to allow council members to discuss the referendum and for residents to ask questions about the mass transit proposal.

  • Dec. 19 – First reading
  • Jan. 9 – Public hearing
  • Jan. 11 – Committee consideration
  • Jan. 16 – Second reading
  • Feb. 6 – Third reading

