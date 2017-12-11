Cluttered bike lanes pose safety risks for riders

Family and friends of Ja'Donte Thompson celebrated the 17-year-old’s life at his funeral Monday. Thompson is one of the latest victims of violent crime in Nashville, and dealing with that loss comes with unexpected costs.More >>
Family and friends of Ja'Donte Thompson celebrated the 17-year-old’s life at his funeral Monday. Thompson is one of the latest victims of violent crime in Nashville, and dealing with that loss comes with unexpected costs.More >>
U.S. Rep. Jim Cooper and Tennessee state Sen. Steve Dickerson are hoping to raise voter registration rates with a new project involving businesses and other organizations.More >>
U.S. Rep. Jim Cooper and Tennessee state Sen. Steve Dickerson are hoping to raise voter registration rates with a new project involving businesses and other organizations.More >>
A voice can bring raw power and nuanced emotion. No one understands that better than photographer Debra Sheridan.More >>
A voice can bring raw power and nuanced emotion. No one understands that better than photographer Debra Sheridan.More >>
A cell phone containing sensitive information key in the federal investigation of a former judge went missing in the Metro Nashville Police Department’s property room for at least four days.More >>
A cell phone containing sensitive information key in the federal investigation of a former judge went missing in the Metro Nashville Police Department’s property room for at least four days.More >>
Mayor Megan Barry and the Metro Council got together Monday to talk about the $5.2 billion mass transit proposal.More >>
Mayor Megan Barry and the Metro Council got together Monday to talk about the $5.2 billion mass transit proposal.More >>
Former Tennessee athletic director John Currie and Greg Schiano signed a memorandum of understanding to make the Ohio State defensive coordinator the new Volunteers football coach before the deal fell apart amid a...More >>
Former Tennessee athletic director John Currie and Greg Schiano signed a memorandum of understanding to make the Ohio State defensive coordinator the new Volunteers football coach before the deal fell apart amid a public...More >>
In Murfreesboro, bike lanes are becoming an obstacle course for riders. Trash cans, yard waste, even cars are placed right in the middle of bike lanes.More >>
In Murfreesboro, bike lanes are becoming an obstacle course for riders. Trash cans, yard waste, even cars are placed right in the middle of bike lanes.More >>
One man was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center Friday night following a garage fire on Brewer Drive. The fired occurred just before 10:00 p.m.More >>
One man was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center Friday night following a garage fire on Brewer Drive. The fired occurred just before 10:00 p.m.More >>
Investigators found the victim lying in the street on University Court at the Tony Sudekum Apartments just after 11 p.m. Sunday.More >>
Investigators found the victim lying in the street on University Court at the Tony Sudekum Apartments just after 11 p.m. Sunday.More >>
Taylor Binker, 17, was reported as a runaway on Dec. 4. According to police, a handwritten note was found at Binker's home a few days later that led them to believe she is suicidal.More >>
Taylor Binker, 17, was reported as a runaway on Dec. 4. According to police, a handwritten note was found at Binker's home a few days later that led them to believe she is suicidal.More >>
Everyone from Sen. Bob Corker to Katy Perry is taking to Twitter to show their support.More >>
Everyone from Sen. Bob Corker to Katy Perry is taking to Twitter to show their support.More >>
A Facebook post is quickly gaining attention for its realistic look inside the mind of a young boy being bullied.More >>
A Facebook post is quickly gaining attention for its realistic look inside the mind of a young boy being bullied.More >>
Investigators found the victim lying in the street on University Court at the Tony Sudekum Apartments just after 11 p.m. Sunday.More >>
Investigators found the victim lying in the street on University Court at the Tony Sudekum Apartments just after 11 p.m. Sunday.More >>
Former Tennessee athletic director John Currie and Greg Schiano signed a memorandum of understanding to make the Ohio State defensive coordinator the new Volunteers football coach before the deal fell apart amid a...More >>
Former Tennessee athletic director John Currie and Greg Schiano signed a memorandum of understanding to make the Ohio State defensive coordinator the new Volunteers football coach before the deal fell apart amid a public...More >>
The host of a popular YouTube channel, Ryans ToysReview, raked in $11 million this year. He even made the number 8 spot on Forbe's list of highest-paid YouTube stars in 2017 -- and he's only 6 years old.More >>
The host of a popular YouTube channel, Ryans ToysReview, raked in $11 million this year. He even made the number 8 spot on Forbe's list of highest-paid YouTube stars in 2017 -- and he's only 6 years old.More >>
The search continues for the gunman who injured one person in an overnight shooting outside a Nashville nightclub.More >>
The search continues for the gunman who injured one person in an overnight shooting outside a Nashville nightclub.More >>
It happened around 7 p.m. at the Extended Stay Hotel on Elm Hill Pike.More >>
It happened around 7 p.m. at the Extended Stay Hotel on Elm Hill Pike.More >>
Police confirmed that one person was killed in a rollover crash early Sunday morning. Around 6:00 a.m., a car flipped onto its roof on Gallatin Pike South near Briley Parkway.More >>
Police confirmed that one person was killed in a rollover crash early Sunday morning. Around 6:00 a.m., a car flipped onto its roof on Gallatin Pike South near Briley Parkway.More >>
A man wearing a homemade pipe bomb detonated his explosive in a walkway at the Port Authority Bus Terminal near Times Square on Monday, injuring three people and causing chaos.More >>
A man wearing a homemade pipe bomb detonated his explosive in a walkway at the Port Authority Bus Terminal near Times Square on Monday, injuring three people and causing chaos.More >>
A woman who was attacked by a police dog is suing a St. Paul officer who handles the canine.More >>
A woman who was attacked by a police dog is suing a St. Paul officer who handles the canine.More >>