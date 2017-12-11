Cluttered bike lanes pose safety risks for riders

In Murfreesboro, bike lanes are becoming an obstacle course for riders.

Trash cans, yard waste, even cars are placed right in the middle of bike lanes.

Patrick Lee spent years as a bike messenger in Murfreesboro. He knows how dangerous it can be trying to dodge debris on bike lanes.

“Trash doesn't belong in the main road,” Lee said. “It doesn't belong in the bike lane either because that's a lane people do use.

“You're riding in the bike lane because you're hoping to have a protected lane. That's definitely the most dangerous situation is having to change your course suddenly,” he added.

Xavier Solis rides his bike all across Murfreesboro. He described what riders are encountering.

“Garbage cans, parked cars, massive amounts of garbage outside garbage cans,” Solis said. “There's one more thing you need to avoid that might push you out into traffic it becomes a super sketchy situation.

“You might be able to ride through it, if it's leaves. If it's things like that you're kind of rolling the dice hoping nothing is in those leaves,” he added.

The City of Murfreesboro is warning homeowners to not leave yard waste and other obstructions in bike lanes.

People can be cited for violating a city ordinance and face a $50 fine, plus court costs.

“It's only a three feet piece of concrete, but someone's life could depend on that being clear,” Solis said.

The City of Murfreesboro says no fines have been issued just yet. They say they will clear debris that is reported.

To make a report, call 615-893-6441. Click here for more information about Bike Walk Murfreesboro.

