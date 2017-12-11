Clarksville police looking for runaway teen who may be suicidal - WSMV News 4

Clarksville police looking for runaway teen who may be suicidal

Taylor Binker, 17, was reported missing on Dec. 4. (Source: Clarksville PD) Taylor Binker, 17, was reported missing on Dec. 4. (Source: Clarksville PD)
Taylor Binker may be with Emily Hawthorne. (Source: Clarksville Police Department) Taylor Binker may be with Emily Hawthorne. (Source: Clarksville Police Department)
Police in Clarksville are asking for help tracking down a runaway juvenile who may be suicidal.

Taylor Binker, 17, was reported as a runaway on Dec. 4.

According to police, a handwritten note was found at Binker's home a few days later that led them to believe she is suicidal.

Binker was last seen on Malibu Drive with someone by the name of Emily Hawthorne.

Binker has brown hair, is 5'4" and weighs approximately 165 pounds.

Anyone spots Binker is asked to call 911.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call police at 931-648-0656, ext. 5391, or the tipline at 931-645-8477. Tips can also be submitted online at P3tips.com/591.

