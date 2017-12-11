Clarksville police looking for runaway teen who may be suicidal

One man was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center Friday night following a garage fire on Brewer Drive. The fired occurred just before 10:00 p.m.More >>
Investigators found the victim lying in the street on University Court at the Tony Sudekum Apartments just after 11 p.m. Sunday.More >>
Taylor Binker, 17, was reported as a runaway on Dec. 4. According to police, a handwritten note was found at Binker's home a few days later that led them to believe she is suicidal.More >>
Many big names in country music will be working together to raise money to help Middle Tennessee children have a great Christmas.More >>
Surveillance video shows the men trying to back their stolen truck through the window of Hobson Tobacco and Beer on Hobson Pike.More >>
The search continues for the gunman who injured one person in an overnight shooting outside a Nashville nightclub.More >>
Firefighters are working to put out the flames at a vacant home in north Nashville.More >>
State officials are planning a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Tennessee State Museum.More >>
A Facebook post is quickly gaining attention for its realistic look inside the mind of a young boy being bullied.More >>
A man wearing a homemade pipe bomb detonated his explosive in a walkway at the Port Authority Bus Terminal near Times Square on Monday, injuring three people and causing chaos.More >>
The host of a popular YouTube channel, Ryans ToysReview, raked in $11 million this year. He even made the number 8 spot on Forbe's list of highest-paid YouTube stars in 2017 -- and he's only 6 years old.More >>
Police confirmed that one person was killed in a rollover crash early Sunday morning. Around 6:00 a.m., a car flipped onto its roof on Gallatin Pike South near Briley Parkway.More >>
A woman who was attacked by a police dog is suing a St. Paul officer who handles the canine.More >>
