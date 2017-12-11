Country stars open up tour buses for Christmas 4 Kids event

Some big names in country music will be working together to raise money to help Middle Tennessee children have a special Christmas.

The annual Christmas 4 Kids tour bus show will be held Monday night at the Walmart in Hendersonville.

The nonprofit organization has been providing underprivileged children with gifts during the holiday season for 35 years.

Event attendees pay a small fee to get an inside look at dozens of tour buses. In some cases, the artists may even show up to meet fans and sign autographs.

This year, filmmaker and actor Tyler Perry and country duo Big & Rich are some of the big names participating.

The money that is raised will be used to bring hundreds of children on a shopping spree on Tuesday night to pick out toys. Each child will get to spend $150 at Walmart and will receive a new winter coat.

The tour bus show will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Monday. ?Click here for more information about Christmas 4 Kids.

Ticket prices

Adults - $5

Kids ages 2 to 12 - $2

Kids under 2 - Free

Maximum cost per family - $20

