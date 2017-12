EiO & The Hive's Curry Bowl

Ingredients:

1 cup chickpeas (cooked)

1/4 cup roasted sweet potato

1/4 cup cauliflower

1 bunch bok choy (chopped)

Curry Sauce:

1 can (12oz) coconut milk

1/4 cup tamari

1tbs minced garlic

1tbs minced ginger

2 tbsp lime juice

1tbsp sambal

1/2 cup Mirin

3 tbsp curry powder

Directions:

1. whisk together curry sauce

2. sauté vegetables and chickpeas

3. add 1 cup curry sauce

4. place in serving dish & garnish with pecans and raisins