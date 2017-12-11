Attempted smash-and-grab burglary caught on camera

Two suspects failed in their attempts to burglarize a tobacco store in Antioch overnight.

Surveillance video shows the men backing their truck into the window of Hobson Tobacco & Beer.

However, the metal bars on the front of the window prevented their truck from getting all the way through.

The suspects abandoned their truck and ran away from the scene.

Police said nothing was stolen during the incident.

