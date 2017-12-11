Firefighters battling blaze at vacant north Nashville home - WSMV News 4

Firefighters battling blaze at vacant north Nashville home

Posted: Updated:
The fire started overnight on 26th Avenue North. (WSMV) The fire started overnight on 26th Avenue North. (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Firefighters are working to put out the flames at a vacant home in north Nashville.

Although the house on 26th Avenue North is very close to other homes, officials were able to contain it before it could spread.

According to firefighters at the scene, there was no electricity running to the home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.