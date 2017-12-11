Firefighters battling blaze at vacant north Nashville home

Surveillance video shows the men trying to back their stolen truck through the window of Hobson Tobacco and Beer on Hobson Pike.More >>
Surveillance video shows the men trying to back their stolen truck through the window of Hobson Tobacco and Beer on Hobson Pike.More >>
The search continues for the gunman who injured one person in an overnight shooting outside a Nashville nightclub.More >>
The search continues for the gunman who injured one person in an overnight shooting outside a Nashville nightclub.More >>
Firefighters are working to put out the flames at a vacant home in north Nashville.More >>
Firefighters are working to put out the flames at a vacant home in north Nashville.More >>
Investigators found the victim lying in the street just after 11 p.m. Sunday on University Court near Carroll Street.More >>
Investigators found the victim lying in the street just after 11 p.m. Sunday on University Court near Carroll Street.More >>
State officials are planning a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Tennessee State Museum.More >>
State officials are planning a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Tennessee State Museum.More >>
Push-button activated flashing beacons are alerting drivers to pedestrians in the crosswalk. New signage, striping, and lane dividers are also in the crossing.More >>
Push-button activated flashing beacons are alerting drivers to pedestrians in the crosswalk. New signage, striping, and lane dividers are also in the crossing.More >>
Around 5 p.m. Sunday, a passerby saw that Lincoln First United Methodist Church was on fire and called for help.More >>
Around 5 p.m. Sunday, a passerby saw that Lincoln First United Methodist Church was on fire and called for help.More >>
On Sunday, around 200 musicians, dancers, and characters filled the streets of downtown Franklin for the 33rd annual Dickens of a Christmas event.More >>
On Sunday, around 200 musicians, dancers, and characters filled the streets of downtown Franklin for the 33rd annual Dickens of a Christmas event.More >>
A Facebook post is quickly gaining attention for its realistic look inside the mind of a young boy being bullied.More >>
A Facebook post is quickly gaining attention for its realistic look inside the mind of a young boy being bullied.More >>
Investigators found the victim lying in the street just after 11 p.m. Sunday on University Court near Carroll Street.More >>
Investigators found the victim lying in the street just after 11 p.m. Sunday on University Court near Carroll Street.More >>
Police confirmed that one person was killed in a rollover crash early Sunday morning. Around 6:00 a.m., a car flipped onto its roof on Gallatin Pike South near Briley Parkway.More >>
Police confirmed that one person was killed in a rollover crash early Sunday morning. Around 6:00 a.m., a car flipped onto its roof on Gallatin Pike South near Briley Parkway.More >>
A woman who was attacked by a police dog is suing a St. Paul officer who handles the canine.More >>
A woman who was attacked by a police dog is suing a St. Paul officer who handles the canine.More >>
Police responded to a shots fired call around 12:45 a.m. Sunday at the Cloud IX hookah lounge on Gallatin Pike.More >>
Police responded to a shots fired call around 12:45 a.m. Sunday at the Cloud IX hookah lounge on Gallatin Pike.More >>
Jay Swingler and Romell Henry post videos to YouTube under the name TGFbro. They've played with explosives, sat in bathtubs full of chili sauce, and recently -- Swingler cemented his head in a microwave.More >>
Jay Swingler and Romell Henry post videos to YouTube under the name TGFbro. They've played with explosives, sat in bathtubs full of chili sauce, and recently -- Swingler cemented his head in a microwave.More >>
An Oklahoma mother and father couldn't figure out what was happening to their child's pacifiers until the baby's grandmother saw the family dog swipe one off a counter.More >>
An Oklahoma mother and father couldn't figure out what was happening to their child's pacifiers until the baby's grandmother saw the family dog swipe one off a counter.More >>
Parts of the immigrant community, faith leaders, and others gathered at Public Square Sunday to march to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Department.More >>
Parts of the immigrant community, faith leaders, and others gathered at Public Square Sunday to march to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Department.More >>