Officials to break ground on new Tennessee State Museum

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - State officials are planning a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Tennessee State Museum.

According to a news release from the Tennessee secretary of state, the event will take place Monday afternoon at the future site of the museum in Nashville.

Among the officials expected to attend are Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett, Gov. Bill Haslam, Senate Speaker Randy McNally, House Speaker Beth Harwell and Tennessee State Librarian and Archivist Chuck Sherrill.

Haslam and lawmakers secured $120 million in the 2015-2016 state budget for the museum, with $40 million extra to be raised.

Officials have said the fundraising campaign has already yielded more than $25 million in donations by corporations, foundations and individuals.

The new museum is set to open in late 2018.

