1 injured in shooting outside south Nashville nightclub

The shooting happened outside Pharaoh's Lounge on Murfreesboro Road. (WSMV) The shooting happened outside Pharaoh's Lounge on Murfreesboro Road. (WSMV)
The search continues for the gunman who injured one person in an overnight shooting outside a Nashville nightclub.

Police say two people got into a fight near Pharaoh's Lounge on Murfreesboro Road around 2:30 a.m. Monday.

The argument moved into a back alley, which is when the victim was shot in the leg and finger.

Police are still trying to figure out who fired the shots.

Investigators found over a dozen bullet casings at the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-critical gunshot wounds. He is reportedly not cooperating with police.

Police have not released a description of the gunman at this time.

