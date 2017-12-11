Search ongoing for gunman in deadly south Nashville shooting

The victim was found on University Court near Carroll Street. (WSMV)

Police are searching for the gunman who killed a man in south Nashville overnight.

Investigators found the victim lying in the street on University Court near Carroll Street just after 11 p.m. Sunday.

The 23-year-old man was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Authorities say they believe he was shot twice.

Police are still trying to pinpoint exactly where the shooting happened.

The victim has not yet been identified by police.

