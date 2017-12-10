Politicians, celebrities react to TN boy's video about bullying

Push-button activated flashing beacons are alerting drivers to pedestrians in the crosswalk. New signage, striping, and lane dividers are also in the crossing.More >>
Push-button activated flashing beacons are alerting drivers to pedestrians in the crosswalk. New signage, striping, and lane dividers are also in the crossing.More >>
Everyone from Sen. Bob Corker to Katy Perry is taking to Twitter to show their support.More >>
Everyone from Sen. Bob Corker to Katy Perry is taking to Twitter to show their support.More >>
Around 5 p.m. Sunday, a passerby saw that Lincoln First United Methodist Church was on fire and called for help.More >>
Around 5 p.m. Sunday, a passerby saw that Lincoln First United Methodist Church was on fire and called for help.More >>
On Sunday, around 200 musicians, dancers, and characters filled the streets of downtown Franklin for the 33rd annual Dickens of a Christmas event.More >>
On Sunday, around 200 musicians, dancers, and characters filled the streets of downtown Franklin for the 33rd annual Dickens of a Christmas event.More >>
Phil Dawson kicked four second-half field goals and the Arizona Cardinals shut down Tennessee's offense nearly all day Sunday in a 12-7 victory over the Titans, who had entered the game leading the AFC South.More >>
Phil Dawson kicked four second-half field goals and the Arizona Cardinals shut down Tennessee's offense nearly all day Sunday in a 12-7 victory over the Titans, who had entered the game leading the AFC South.More >>
Parts of the immigrant community, faith leaders, and others gathered at Public Square Sunday to march to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Department.More >>
Parts of the immigrant community, faith leaders, and others gathered at Public Square Sunday to march to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Department.More >>
Police responded to a shots fired call around 12:45 a.m. Sunday at the Cloud IX hookah lounge on Gallatin Pike.More >>
Police responded to a shots fired call around 12:45 a.m. Sunday at the Cloud IX hookah lounge on Gallatin Pike.More >>
Police confirmed that one person was killed in a rollover crash early Sunday morning. Around 6:00 a.m., a car flipped onto its roof on Gallatin Pike South near Briley Parkway.More >>
Police confirmed that one person was killed in a rollover crash early Sunday morning. Around 6:00 a.m., a car flipped onto its roof on Gallatin Pike South near Briley Parkway.More >>
Don't worry; you didn't miss jury duty. Franklin Police are warning people that a popular phone scam is making its rounds again, and people should know how to separate the real from the fake.More >>
Don't worry; you didn't miss jury duty. Franklin Police are warning people that a popular phone scam is making its rounds again, and people should know how to separate the real from the fake.More >>
A Facebook post is quickly gaining attention for its realistic look inside the mind of a young boy being bullied.More >>
A Facebook post is quickly gaining attention for its realistic look inside the mind of a young boy being bullied.More >>
Police confirmed that one person was killed in a rollover crash early Sunday morning. Around 6:00 a.m., a car flipped onto its roof on Gallatin Pike South near Briley Parkway.More >>
Police confirmed that one person was killed in a rollover crash early Sunday morning. Around 6:00 a.m., a car flipped onto its roof on Gallatin Pike South near Briley Parkway.More >>
Police responded to a shots fired call around 12:45 a.m. Sunday at the Cloud IX hookah lounge on Gallatin Pike.More >>
Police responded to a shots fired call around 12:45 a.m. Sunday at the Cloud IX hookah lounge on Gallatin Pike.More >>
Jay Swingler and Romell Henry post videos to YouTube under the name TGFbro. They've played with explosives, sat in bathtubs full of chili sauce, and recently -- Swingler cemented his head in a microwave.More >>
Jay Swingler and Romell Henry post videos to YouTube under the name TGFbro. They've played with explosives, sat in bathtubs full of chili sauce, and recently -- Swingler cemented his head in a microwave.More >>
Parts of the immigrant community, faith leaders, and others gathered at Public Square Sunday to march to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Department.More >>
Parts of the immigrant community, faith leaders, and others gathered at Public Square Sunday to march to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Department.More >>
Four people have been charged in connection with a March 2016 murder in The View Apartments complex in Murfreesboro.More >>
Four people have been charged in connection with a March 2016 murder in The View Apartments complex in Murfreesboro.More >>
An Oklahoma mother and father couldn't figure out what was happening to their child's pacifiers until the baby's grandmother saw the family dog swipe one off a counter.More >>
An Oklahoma mother and father couldn't figure out what was happening to their child's pacifiers until the baby's grandmother saw the family dog swipe one off a counter.More >>
Steve Bannon's return to a radio hosting gig is kicking up some celebrity backlash. Actors Seth Rogen, John Leguizamo, and singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge have all promised to boycott SiriusXM for allowing Bannon to appear on the subscription radio service.More >>
Steve Bannon's return to a radio hosting gig is kicking up some celebrity backlash. Actors Seth Rogen, John Leguizamo, and singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge have all promised to boycott SiriusXM for allowing Bannon to appear on the subscription radio service.More >>
Most people can hear the audio even though there isn’t any.More >>
Most people can hear the audio even though there isn’t any.More >>